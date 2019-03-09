Stressed out at work? Don’t worry — you aren’t the only one

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work can be stressful for many of us, but at times, it can be downright unbearable.
In fact, 8 out of 10 Americans report having high job stress. That’s according to the job-seeking website CareerCast, which says the amount of stress workers face in their everyday jobs has steadily risen over the years.
When ranking workplace stress levels on a scale from 1-10, a recent poll done by the site found that 78% of participants said it was a '7′ or higher.
That’s up from the same poll nearly two years ago, when just 69% of participants also gave the same rating.
The survey also looked at the most stressful jobs in the United States. Unsurprisingly, the most life-threatening occupations took the top spots: military jobs ranked as the most stressful, with firefighters and airplane pilots taking the second and third spots.
The jobs with the least amount of stress were diagnostic medical sonographers, compliance officers, and hair stylists.
Wondering where you rank in the stress survey? Click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.