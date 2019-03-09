Parent found guilty of 2 felonies in assault of former Kaiser football coach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A parent has been found guilty of assaulting the former football coach at Kaiser High during a confrontation on campus.
A jury found Greg Tartamella guilty of first-degree terroristic threatening and second degree assault ― both felonies ― along with two counts of harassment, a petty misdemeanor.
The assault of Kaiser High football Coach Arnold Martinez happened in September 2017.
Tartamella got into a confrontation with the coach because he and his wife were angry that the coach didn’t let their son take part in a team photo.
Martinez resigned as head coach just days after the incident, and said the attack left him with a bruise.
“I felt it like ... a bang," Martinez testified, during trial. “Yes. I felt the strike. My heart rate was probably 200 beats per minute at that time."
After the incident, the Cougars’ football season was abruptly canceled.
Tartamella’s attorney argued there was no assault, just a heated exchange.
Tartamella faces up to five years behind bars for each felony count, and 30 days for each misdemeanor conviction.
