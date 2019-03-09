No. 2 ‘Bows set program record for best start to season with sweep over No. 15 Ball State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After taking down No. 15 Ball State (25-22, 25-19, 25-18) Friday night, the No. 2 ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team is off to the best start in program history at 14-0 after sweeping
With the win, Hawaii has now won 42-straight sets to start the season and won its 300th game at the Stan Sheriff Center since moving into the arena in 1995. The ‘Bows are 300-109 at home since then.
Hawaii was led by junior opposite Rado Parapunov's 19 kills on .571 hitting. Senior outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg added 12 kills, moving into 10th place on the program's all-time kills list.
The Warriors will put its undefeated streak on the line Saturday night against No. 6 Pepperdine at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HT.
