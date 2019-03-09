HPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Waipahu

WAIPAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is ongoing into a shooting in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Yellow crime scene tape blocked off the parking of the Waipahu Jack in the Box. The call came in just before 10 a.m.
Police at the scene tell Hawaii News Now a man was apparently shot in the abdomen, and was hospitalized in critical condition. Police say the victim was brought to the hospital by private vehicle.
No suspects have been arrested so far, HPD added.
