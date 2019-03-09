Hitchcock leads ‘Bows to 3-0 win over Niagara

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A masterful performance on the mound from Brittany Hitchcock gave the Rainbow Wahine softball team, it’s 14th win of the season Friday night in a 3-0 win over Niagara at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Hitchcock pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits and zero walks. Her 15 strikeouts marked a career-high for the sixth-year senior, and the most for a Hawaii pitcher since Kaia Parnaby (17) back in 2013.
Pinch-hitters Mikaela Gandia-Mak and Victoria Ayala broke the deadlock in the fifth inning with back-to-back doubles that drove in the first two runs of the game.
Nicole Lopez hitt a hard-hit single soon after that allowed Ayala to score for the 3-0 lead.
The Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tournament continues on Saturday with five games on slate. Hawaii will play the final two games scheduled for 4:00 and 6:00 pm HT against Niagara and SIUE.
