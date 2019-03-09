Here’s what’s happening at the 25th annual Honolulu Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend, and a number of special events have been planned to commemorate the occasion.
The festival will commence Friday and run through Sunday. This year’s theme is “Looking Back to Create the Future: 25 Years of Aloha.”
The festival’s goal each year is to celebrate cultural and ethnic ties between Hawaii and other nations. More than 100 groups from Asia, Oceania, Europe, South America and Hawaii are slated to take part in the festival.
Cultural performances and exhibits will be held at four locations: the Hawaii Convention Center, Waikiki Beach Walk, Ala Moana Center and the International Marketplace.
Admission is free at these locations.
Here’s a calendar of events for this weekend’s Honolulu Festival:
- Friday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Educational School Tours (by invitation only)
- Friday 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. — Friendship Gala “Kabuki Night” Special (Honolulu Convention Center, $90)
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Cultural Performances and Exhibits (All locations)
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. — Japanese Film Festival (Hawaii Convention Center, 3rd Floor, Free Admission)
- Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Aloha ‘DANCE CONVENTION’ Workshop (Hawaii Convention Center, Free Admission)
- Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Maui Mikoshi Unveiling Ceremony (Hawaii Convention Center)
- Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Honolulu Rainbow Ekiden (Kapiolani Park)
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m — Craft Fair and Food Corner (Hawaii Convention Center)
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. — Japanese Film Festival (Hawaii Convention Center, 3rd Floor, Free Admission)
- Sunday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Grand Parade (Waikiki/Kalakaua Avenue)
- Sunday 8:30 p.m. — Nagaoka Fireworks Show (Waikiki Beach)
