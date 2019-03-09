Hawaii’s Smolka loses via first round submission at UFC Fight Night 146

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii native and UFC bantamweight Louis Smolka came up short in his return to the Octagon Saturday afternoon, losing to Matt Schnell via submission (rear-naked choke) in the first round at UFC Fight Night 146 in Wichita, KS.
Smolka, who returned to the UFC back in November after he was cut following a string of consecutive losses, wasn’t able to keep Schnell at distance and was overmatched in any grappling sequence that took place.
Schnell has now won three UFC fights in a row and improves to 12-4 in his career.
As for Smolka, he has now lost five of his last six fights in the UFC dating back to 2016.
