Flames tear through a commercial building in Kailua-Kona

KONA, HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames ripped through the building of the Kona Diving Company late Friday night.
Fire officials say the fire started just after 11 p.m. at the building located on Palm Terrace in Kailua-Kona.
Flames and smoke were seen coming out of the steel-framed building, primarily from the second floor.
The commercial building had common combustible contents, according to the Hawaii Fire Department.
Just after 1 a.m., firefighters had fully extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported and the cause is not yet known.
