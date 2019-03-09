A closer look at the ongoing repairs happening on Pali Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs to the Honolulu-bound lanes of the Pali Highway aren’t expected to be completed until August — but what exactly remains the problem?
The state’s plan for protecting Pali Highway townbound drivers from rockfalls includes reinforcing the slope and installing an attenuator system to serve as a rockfall catchment system.
Crews will then construct a 90-foot extension of the townbound tunnel entrance to help shield the public from future landslides.
Here’s a look at the ongoing work:
