As DPS investigates shootings, a controversial promotion is happening

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the state Department of Public Safety investigates two recent shootings involving deputy sheriffs, the man in charge of those officers is getting a major promotion Friday — and some aren’t too happy about it.
Sgt. Reid Ogata will be jumping to first deputy, the highest civil service position in the sheriff’s division.
Ogata was overseeing the deputies assigned to the state Capitol when Delmar Espejo was shot and killed last month when he allegedly attacked an officer.
And last October, when police shot Tison Dinney after a confrontation that began with deputies.
According to sources, critics say Ogata’s promotion should have been shelved while the investigations into the shootings on his watch were complete.
