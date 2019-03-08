Warriors complete comeback in 76-69 win over UC Davis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They left it late, but the Rainbow Warrior basketball team completed a second half comeback to defeat UC Davis on the road, 76-69 to move into fourth place in the Big West standings.
Hawaii (17-12, 8-7 BWC) snapped a three-game losing streak and came back from a 16-point deficit to take down the Aggies.
Brocke Stepteau led the Warriors with 17 points, five assists and four rebounds. Eddie Stansberry scored 12, Drew Buggs added 11 and Leland Green tallied 10 points off the bench in the second half for the win.
TJ Shorts scored a game-high 26 points for the Aggies in the loss. UC Davis shot 54 percent in the first half but struggled in the second, allowing Hawaii to jump out of the break with a 22-4 run.
Hawaii took a 47-44 lead before the Aggies stormed back to make it 52-51, but a three-pointer from Green sparked an 8-0 run for the ‘Bows, which put the game on ice.
The Warriors will now take on Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, March 9 in their regular season finale. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. HT at Titan Gym.
