Wahine softball suffers worst loss since 2017, falling to California 14-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday night wasn’t the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s night as they ‘Bows fell to California, 14-0 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Izzy Dino got the start on the mound for Hawaii but was overpowered by the Golden Bears early and often, allowing eight runs through two innings. Dino lasted just 1.1 innings in her second loss of the season.
Lindsay Rood scored three runs off a homer in the second inning for California, who went on to score three more runs in the fourth inning. Lauren Espalin hit an RBI-double to score two more runs in the fifth.
Heading into the sixth inning, the damage was done for the ‘Bows as they were down 14-0.
California's Kamalani Dung fired a five-inning shutout, allowing just three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts while facing 20 batters.
The loss marked Hawaii’s worst loss since 2017 in a 17-0 loss to Oregon.
The Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tournament continues on Friday with three games. Hawaii will take on Niagara at 6:00 pm iHT n the final game of the day at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
