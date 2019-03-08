Since Boy Scouts became Scouts BSA, girls joining in growing numbers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 2017, Boy Scouts of America made the decision to begin integrating girls into the organization. Now the 11- to 17-year-old age group is known as Scouts BSA.
“Our target this year in the older program, Scout BSA, is to have a 100 or more girls this year and see that double over the next couple of years,” said Jeff Sulzbach, Scout Executive and CEO at Aloha Council.
The policy change took effect on Feb. 1.
Pearl Harbor-Hickam scout troop 797 was one of the first girl troops to form in Hawaii. The troop started with six girls and now it’s up to 12.
“They have such a thirst for knowledge and such an excitement that it’s great to see them jump in,” troop leader Trish Keithley said.
In a little more than a month eight girl troops have formed around the state.
“About 50 girls have come into the program. We think by the end of the year we’ll have about 12 girl troops started,” Sulzbach said.
Now that she's in Scouts BSA, 11-year-old Annie Southard plans to earn all the merit badges it will take to reach the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.
"We go camping a lot. I get to learn outdoor skills and stuff that I wouldn't get to learn otherwise. I'm just going to do everything," she said.
The girl troops are separate from the boy troops. They have their own group, their own scout master, assistant scout master and other leaders.
“As families see an opportunity to do the scouting program together it will be one thing that the family can look forward to, and help us to grow and expand our program,” Sulzbach said.
At the end of last year, the Aloha Council counted 10,400 boys in its scouting program and 400 girls in Cub Scouts.
Now older girls are included.
"Those who really love camping and really love scouting, they want to join," Keithley said.
Scouts BSA is confident more females will join its ranks.
