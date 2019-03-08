The same coco puffs you know and love, now at Ala Moana Center!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An island tradition since 1950, the famous Liliha Bakery is now open at Ala Moana Center.
The iconic bakery is located in the former Pineapple Room space on the third floor of the Macy's department store.
"When we first saw the space, we thought it was a perfect fit, because there's a coffee shop diner side and across the hallway there's a beautiful place to make a bakery," said Angela Choi, the restaurant's marketing director. "It was kinda like a no-brainer."
All the restaurant's popular treats, including coco puffs, are available at the new Ala Moana location — along with a menu that includes health-conscious options.
Servers began welcoming customers bright and early on Thursday morning. An official grand opening is scheduled for March 22, and Choi says the company hopes to open another location in West Oahu at some point in the near future.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.