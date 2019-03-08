No. 2 Warriors sweep past King University, 3-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior volleyball team just can’t lose.
The No. 2 ranked team in the country took care of King University in yet another three-set sweep (25-8, 25-15, 25-7) Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
With the win, Hawaii extended its winning streak to 13 matches to start the season with an incredible 39-set winning streak.
The ‘Bows hit .540 for the match and tallied a season-high 13 aces. Middle blocker Dalton Solbrig led the way with a match-high eight kills while outside hitter Colton Cowell had three aces along with five kills and three blocks.
The Warriors will look to stay perfect on the season against No. 15 Ball State Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HT.
