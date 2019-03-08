More than a dozen Ahuimanu properties infested with little fire ants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state agriculture department says a pair of little fire ant infestations involving at least 18 properties have been discovered in Ahuimanu.
Both of the infested areas are along Ahuimanu Road; the larger of the two sites involves an infestation that spans 13 properties, with the smaller infestation spread across five properties.
The ants were first reported in late January, when an area resident reported the ants and Department of Agriculture experts were sent to the home to survey the scene. Crews returned multiple times to determine the size of the infestation, a department spokesperson said.
In all, the infestation areas total about three acres, including a 15-meter buffer zone around each infestation, according to state officials.
“These recent detections should be a warning to homeowners on all uninfested islands to check for little fire ants periodically,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, the acting chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture. “People traveling from infested areas should also be very cautious of potentially transporting these tiny ants in plant material, baggage and cargo.”
It’s the second Windward Oahu infestation of the troublesome pests discovered in recent months. Last December, the insects were observed in Kaneohe across 11 homes in an area near Alokahi Street.
A fern that was sold at the Punahou Carnival last month was also found to have been infected with the ants, but no larger infestation was found at the home where that plant was taken.
The ants are an invasive species that pack a powerful and painful bite. The state recently made a $500,000 commitment towards eradicating the insect, which was also reported to have invaded new territory: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
“The little fire ant is quite a small ant, very slow moving. People don’t really notice it when it’s there," said Hoffman. "They’re primarily a problem because as colonies build up, they come in contact with humans.”
Little fire ants, originally from South America, are considered among the world’s most invasive species. The tiny ants are pale orange ― and have a mighty sting. They can even cause blindness in pets.
Anyone who suspects they may have little fire ants on their property is asked to call the state’s pest hotline at 643-PEST. Get more information on little fire ants by clicking here.
