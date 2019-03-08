More breezy winds for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will prevail through the weekend, as strong high pressure builds northeast of the state. Low clouds arriving with the trades will focus showers over windward areas, but some will spread leeward at times. An increase in showers is possible Saturday night and Sunday as moisture associated with a dissipated front arrives. Trade winds are expected to gradually ease Monday through the middle of next week.
A long-period northwest swell will fill in Friday and bring advisory level surf to most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday into early Sunday. This swell will then lower Sunday through early next week, while a new moderate sized northwest swell builds Sunday night and Monday and persists through much of next week.
A long-period south swell arriving late Friday is expected to produce a noticeable bump in surf heights along south facing shores Saturday through early next week. The surf is expected to remain below advisory levels.
