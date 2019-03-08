Man sinks in muddy road, gets stuck chest deep

NEWPORT, TN (WVLT/Gray News) - A man was in danger of drowning in a severely worn down and flooded dirt road Wednesday in Tennessee.
Philip Denny said that he was not the first to get sucked in to the mud making up the road he lives. But with kids living along the route, he hopes he’s the last.
"I was fearing for my life last night," Denny said. "I thought I was not going to make it out of that hole. I thought I was done for."
He said he made one wrong step while working on the road and ended up stuck.
“I started panicking; I was trying to get up,” Denny said.
His family and friends tried to help.
"The more they pulled, the further I went down," he said.
They called for backup from Cocke County first responders. Three hours later, Denny was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for hypothermia.
"I could have died," Denny said. "I could have sunk in above my head, and they wouldn't have gotten me out of that."
He said this could have been prevented if the county maintained the road, but Cocke County’s road department said it was a private driveway. That means Denny and other homeowners are responsible for the upkeep.
He said he just wants a little help from the county.
"We're not asking for them to do all the work," Denny said. "We are willing to work with them to fix this road there's enough people back there to fix this road."
