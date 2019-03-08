How does pro surfer Mark Healey train? By dipping into freezing Alaska waters!

Big-wave surfer Mark Healey is training for the colder waters of the North Shore by taking a dip in Alaska waters (Image: World Surf League/Facebook)
By HNN Staff | March 8, 2019 at 11:29 AM HST - Updated March 8 at 12:03 PM

ALASKA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been chilly in Hawaii lately, which means pretty cold ocean temperatures for surfers on the North Shore! But that shouldn’t be too much of a problem for big-wave surfer Mark Healey.

World Surf League posted a video on Wednesday of Healey doing his “cryotherapy” in the icy cold waters of Alaska.

This isn’t really a first for Healey, though. He actually trains for big-wave surfing in cold water spots like Maverick’s or Dungeons by taking ice baths.

Another interesting tidbit about the video: It’s from Jimmy Chin, the same filmmaker who shot “Free Solo,” which won an Oscar for Best Documentary. It followed climber Alex Honnold up El Capitan.

Big wave legend Mark Healey doing his cryotherapy... Alaskan style 😳 "It's a great way of mental weightlifting as well, make discomfort your home" Video: Jimmy Chin

Posted by World Surf League on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

