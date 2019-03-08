How does pro surfer Mark Healey train? By dipping into freezing Alaska waters!

ALASKA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been chilly in Hawaii lately, which means pretty cold ocean temperatures for surfers on the North Shore! But that shouldn’t be too much of a problem for big-wave surfer Mark Healey.
World Surf League posted a video on Wednesday of Healey doing his “cryotherapy” in the icy cold waters of Alaska.
This isn’t really a first for Healey, though. He actually trains for big-wave surfing in cold water spots like Maverick’s or Dungeons by taking ice baths.
Another interesting tidbit about the video: It’s from Jimmy Chin, the same filmmaker who shot “Free Solo,” which won an Oscar for Best Documentary. It followed climber Alex Honnold up El Capitan.
