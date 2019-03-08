Hometown Heroes: The barista who doesn’t hesitate to help others

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It started off as a kind gesture for a man with special needs at the Ewa Beach Safeway last month.
"He obviously had Down syndrome,” said customer Katrina Davis.
Davis says she was standing behind the man in line at the Starbucks location inside the grocery story when it became apparent he was having trouble paying for his coffee.
“The other employee behind the counter said, ‘I’m sorry sir, it’s not going through, you don’t have funds on this card,’” Davis recalled. “But before anybody stepped forward, Lynn was just there and slid her card and paid for his coffee and went right back to work, like nothing had happened.”
The 'Lynn’ in this story is Lynn Leong, a 29-year-old Starbucks employee at the Safeway store. She says she was simply doing what anyone else would do.
“I just paid for his coffee, that’s all I really did,” she said. “It was no biggie."
Little did she know, her quiet act of kindness would be shared thousands of times on social media by people wanting to pay the compassion forward.
As word about her gesture spread, so did her story.
“I didn’t have a dad, so it was always mom and grandma,” Lynn shared. “My mom passed away about a year ago. My grandma passed away about five months after that … so losing both of them at the same time, (I) had to grow up pretty quickly.”
After the sudden loss of her mother and grandmother, Leong was left to financially provide for her sister — who also has Down syndrome. To make ends meet, Leong works two full-time jobs — she goes from Starbucks to the night shift at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Ewa Beach.
“It’s a struggle living, in Hawaii," said Leong. “I wake up at about four, I start at five. Here until about two o’clock most days. Then I start at three at my other job until about nine, 10 o’clock. Then all over again the next day.”
Gina Imai, the store manager at the Ewa Beach Safeway, says she’s proud to have Leong on her team.
"Lynn is just a wonderful employee, very happy. She has a very warm heart,” said Imai. “She's one of a kind, very giving, she works very hard. She always thinks of everybody else before herself."
Davis says she is a living example of the “Spirit of Aloha.”
“You may read and hear about a lot of negative things today, but just remember that there are people like Lynn out there quietly making the world a better place, one unsung act of kindness at a time," Davis said.
