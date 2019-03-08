Hawaiian Word: Maiau

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our Hawaiian word of the day is “Maiau” e ʻolelo pu kakou: “Maiau,” a maiau no hoʻi.
The word Maiau means to be neat and careful in work, speech and appearance. Maiau also means to be skillful and ingenious. Used in a sentence, “He maiau ka hana a na kupuna," which translates as “The work of our elders is neat and skillful.”
Maiau is an important quality that reflects our habits, and our standards. We can all start with small gestures like arranging the slippers “me ka maiau” or neatly outside our doorway.
