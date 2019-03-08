Hawaii takes down UC Davis, 51-44

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team took down UC Davis Thursday night on the road, 51-44 at the SRC Arena.
"It wasn't pretty, but it was a win we had to work for," said head coach Laura Beeman in a statement. "Our young players came up big for us, you look at the timely rebounds Jadynn (Alexander) was able to pull down in the fourth quarter, and how well Myrrah (Joseph) played for us throughout the entire night, this shows we're starting to build on our confidence."
Hawaii(13-15, 9-6 BWC) is in the No. 3 spot at the moment ahead of the Big West tournament and cannot fall lower than the four seed.
Freshman forward Myrrah Joseph led the way with a team-high 14 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds while Tia Kanoa tallied 11 points and a game-high five assists.
The Wahine will close out the regular season against CSUN on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. HT.
