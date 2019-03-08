Hawaii completes comeback in 7-6 upset win over Oregon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team pulled off an improbable comeback Thursday night against Oregon in a 7-6 victory at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii has now won six-straight games to improve to 8-5 on the season after trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning to the Ducks.
Daylen Calicdan came in clutch for the Warriors, hitting a three-run double down the left field line to put Hawaii in front going into the final frame.
From there, Kash Koltermann closed out the ninth to give Hawaii the win.
Making his second start of the season on the mound, freshman Li'i Pontes went 4.2 innings for the ‘Bows, giving up three earned runs on eight hits. =
Scotty Scott was a force to be reckoned with from the batter’s box, finishing with a career-high four hits to up his average to .373 on the year.
The Warriors and Ducks will continue their series on Friday with a 6:35 p.m. HT start at Les Murakami Stadium.
