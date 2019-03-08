Hang on to your hats this weekend: It will be windy!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are forecast for this weekend as a strong high pressure builds northeast of the state.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of the state because of those strong winds.
The advisory is in effect for parts of Maui County and the Big Island until 6 a.m.
Forecasters say northeast winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph.
Residents are reminded that strong winds can topple over tree branches, which can cause power outages and also lead to dangerous driving conditions.
