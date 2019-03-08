Former HPD officer accused of sexually assaulting a military wife who was in custody

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a military wife while she was in his custody two years ago at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, a federal lawsuit claims.
According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim was intoxicated and assaulted a female friend who called police.
The court filing said the officer was in uniform and armed at the time.
The officer was never charged.
The state Attorney General is now investigating.
