Forecast: Gusty tradewinds, windward showers to end the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy trade winds already over the islands are forecast to increase a bit more Friday and into the weekend. The winds could get strong enough to warrant a wind advisory for some areas. Typical trade wind rainfall patterns are expected, but look for an increase in showers late Saturday into Sunday. The trades should drop off Tuesday.
The strong winds will also keep a small craft advisory in place over all Hawaiian coastal waters through at least Sunday afternoon. A wind-generated swell will keep a high surf advisory up for east shores, although the waves will be very rough and choppy. A new northwest swell will rise late Friday and could result in a high surf advisory by Saturday.
