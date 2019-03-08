Entertainment: Disney/Star Wars, Movies & Music

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Josh Tatofi Music is releasing his new song “Melia” on Monday. This is some behind-the-scenes footage from the music video for the new song. The song’s launch coincides with Tatofi’s first performance at the Staples Center in L-A. He will perform during halftime of the L-A Clippers and Boston Celtics game.And on this Aloha Friday -- let’s take a listen to Josh Tatofi’s cover of the classic song “Flying.” The song was originally sung by Martin Pahinui when he was with the Peter Moon Band.Thanks to Mana Maoli for posting the clip on Facebook.