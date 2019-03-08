Entertainment: Disney/Star Wars, Movies & Music

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Disney has announced when it will open its highly-anticipated “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” theme park experience.For Disneyland in California-- it’s May 31st. For Disney’s Hollywood Studios -- it’s August 29th.Only one ride -- the Millennium Falcon simulator -- will be open at launch...with more rides coming later in the year.
Jumanjimovie 2 production is underwayOut at the Glamis Dunes in Arizona, Reel News Hawaii is reporting on their FB page activity out at Glamis Dunes in Arizona this past weekThey are going to be filming portions of the movie here in HawaiiNo dates available as of yet.
The movie that filmed here in Hawaii called Triple Frontier stars Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and more. It will be in select theatres in about 14 states starting today, but yeah; Hawaii is not one of them. You can catch the movie on NetFlix starting next week Wednesday.
The lineup for the remainder of March has been announced for Blue Note Hawaii. It includes Henry Kapono's Artist 2 Artist series which will feature Brother Noland and special guest Blaine Asing. The Blue Note Comedy Series continues, including Andy Bumatai and female comics of Hawaii with special guest Augie T. More musical artists -- Willie K., HAPA, DeShannon Higa.For a full list of shows, visit Blue Note Hawaii dot com.
Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Josh Tatofi Music is releasing his new song “Melia” on Monday. This is some behind-the-scenes footage from the music video for the new song. The song’s launch coincides with Tatofi’s first performance at the Staples Center in L-A. He will perform during halftime of the L-A Clippers and Boston Celtics game.And on this Aloha Friday -- let’s take a listen to Josh Tatofi’s cover of the classic song “Flying.” The song was originally sung by Martin Pahinui when he was with the Peter Moon Band.Thanks to Mana Maoli for posting the clip on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.