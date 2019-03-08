Big Island police warn of mailbox tampering in Hilo

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on the Big Island are warning residents about mailbox tampering in Hilo.
Officials said they’ve been receiving complaints of mail being found in the Kukuau and Wainaku areas.
Police received information about a male on a moped and a male and female in a black Toyota Camry in the area when the incidents happened, but their exact roles in the case are not clear yet.
Residents are urged to secure their mailboxes and be aware of any suspicious activity in the area.
Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.