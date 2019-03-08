Agency working to identify those lost in USS Oklahoma mark major milestone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the attack on Pearl Harbor, 429 crewmen aboard the USS Oklahoma were killed. And in the immediate years that followed, just 35 were identified.
For decades, that’s where the story ended.
But in 2003, an effort to identify more of those killed gained steam ― and led to seven identifications.
And in 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed all of the unknown USS Oklahoma remains that had been buried at Hawaii veterans cemeteries.
The agency set an ambitious goal: Within five years, they wanted to identify at least 80 percent of the Oklahoma crew members ― who were still considered “missing in action.”
In February, the agency hit a significant milestone in that effort: Since beginning their work, the agency has now identified 200 of the service members who were exhumed in 2015.
“It is remarkable for us to reach the 200th identification,” DNA analyst Sean Patterson said, in a news release.
“We’ve identified so many people in a short amount of time using new technology such as the next-generation sequencing as well as with conventional technology.”
Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Greg Slavonic said identifying those lost in the USS Oklahoma is a “meaningful step in gaining closure and properly honoring” the crew members.
The team’s 200th identification was U.S. Navy fireman 1st class Billy James Johnson.
