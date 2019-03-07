What’s Trending: ‘Conflicted’ definition, X-mas decor still up, Interracial couple emojis, Masked dancer

It’s still the most wonderful time of the year in South Sacramento. There are 85 Christmas banners hanging from streetlights in the business district. As you can imagine, people are confused about why they’re still up, months after the holiday season came to an end. The executive director of the “Mack Road Partnership” takes responsibility. He says there are two sets of signs: One for Christmas and another for the rest of the year. But that second set is worn out and is being replaced. And they’re trying to save money by hiring a crew just once to take down the Christmas decorations and put up new banners, once they’re delivered.