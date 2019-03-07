Wanted Wednesday: Car theft suspect wanted after violating probation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Remgio is wanted by Honolulu Police on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with terms of his probation.
According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, in February 2014, a police officer was patrolling the University area when the automated license plate reader on his patrol car alerted the officer to an outstanding stolen vehicle that was traveling past him.
The officer then pulled over the Ford Explorer and identified the driver as Remigio. The officer’s records confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the Mapunapuna area just a few days prior.
Remigio was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle as well as various drug charges.
Police found a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue in his possession during the arrest.
After recently violating his probation, police are searching for him again.
The 30-year-old is known to frequent the Mililani and Waianae areas. He also has four prior convictions.
Anyone who may know of his location is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
