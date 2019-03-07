Wahine cruise to victory over St. Bonaventure, 11-2

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team took care of St. Bonaventure Wednesday night in five innings, winning 11-2 to open the Outrigger Resort Spring Fling Tournament at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Brittany Hitchcock got the start on the mound for Hawaii and improved to 5-3 on the season with a complete-game win while Nicole Lopez kept her hot streak going, hitting 3-for-3 with a home run on the night.
Callee Heen was also impressive from the batter’s box, going 2-for-3 with a season-high five RBI.
Hitchcock allowed two unearned run while conceding five hits as she tied her season-high with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Lopez’s hit in the first inning extended her team-best hitting streak to eight. She also tied her season-high after starting the season with eight-consecutive games with a hit.
Hawaii will play on Thursday against Cal-Berkeley at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. HT.
