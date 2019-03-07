Trial of parent accused of assaulting Kaiser football coach begins

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial of a parent who stands accused of assaulting the former football coach at Kaiser High School got under way on Wednesday.
Prosecutors in the case began by introducing a cell phone video taken in September of 2017 — one they claim shows the parent, Greg Tartamella, physically attacking head coach Arnold Martinez.
Martinez, who resigned as head coach just days after the incident, says the attack left a bruise on his arm.
“I felt it like ... a bang," Martinez testified. “Yes. I felt the strike. My heart rate was probably 200 beats per minute at that time."
In a statement, Martinez claimed he was resigning over what he called a ‘hostile environment.’ The Cougars’ football season was abruptly canceled shortly after the incident.
Tartamella’s attorney says there was no assault. Tartamella’s lawyer, Eric Seitz, says his client and his wife were upset because the coach didn’t let their son take part in a team photo.
“Mr. Tartamella was very mad, and so was his wife," said Seitz. “But there was no assault, there was no intent to harm anyone. There was just an angry confrontation with a lot of swearing.”
Witnesses said the Tartamellas were the aggressors in the incident.
“They were screaming in the coach’s face. The wife was pointing, and they were very close in proximity. Their body language was very aggressive, very hostile," said parent Jennifer Erb.
The trial is set to resume on Thursday.
