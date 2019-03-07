State working to address toxic chemicals found in soil at 18 Big Island schools

HILO, BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Toxic chemicals have been found in soil at 18 public schools on the Big Island, the state Department of Education said Thursday.
State officials conducted a soil study at 23 schools on the east side of the Big Island to evaluate the historic use of arsenic-based herbicides when the land was used for sugar cane cultivation before the schools were built.
They assessed the use of lead — which was used in paint on building exteriors prior to 1978 — and organochlorine pesticides — used for termite control at building foundations from the mid-1940s to the 1980s.
The state is working on containment measures and mitigation efforts at the 18 schools, including the removal and proper disposal of impacted soil, planting of clean soil, ground cover or pavers and restricted access to affected areas.
Although the chemicals do not pose a significant threat — because a student would have to eat the soil to be harmed — children are urged to wash their hands and avoid playing in soil right next to the buildings.
Exposure to lead can be particularly harmful to young children, which can lead to behavior and learning problems if repeatedly exposed, according to the state Department of Health. Long-term exposure to high levels of arsenic is associated with increased cancer risk and heart and blood vessel damage, among other health issues.
Meanwhile, repeated exposure to elevated levels of chlordane can cause problems with the nervous system and may impair liver function.
The 18 schools include:
- DeSilva Elementary (arsenic and lead)
- Haaheo Elementary (lead)
- Hilo High (lead)
- Hilo Intermediate (lead)
- Hilo Union Elementary (chlordane and lead)
- Kalanianaole Elementary & Intermediate (lead)
- Kapiolani Elementary (arsenic, chlordane and lead)
- Kau High & Pahala Elementary (chlordane and lead)
- Kaumana Elementary (lead)
- Keaau Middle (arsenic and lead)
- Keaukaha Elementary (lead)
- Laupahoehoe High & Elementary (lead)
- Mountain View Elementary (lead)
- Naalehu Elementary & Intermediate (lead)
- Pahoa Elementary (chlordane and lead)
- Pahoa High & Intermediate (arsenic, chlordane and lead)
- Waiakea Intermediate (arsenic)
- Waiakeawaena Elementary (chlordane and lead)
