Possible unfavorable ocean conditions change Hokulea’s plans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The possibility of strong winds is putting a wrench in Hokulea’s plans.
The world-famous voyaging canoe was supposed to return to her place of birth at Kualoa Regional Park this Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
On Tuesday, the crew of Hokulea posted online that the canoe would not be part of the festivities for the 10th annual Kualoa Hakipuu Canoe Festval.
Master navigators decided to cancel the canoe’s appearance due to the possibility of very strong trade winds and choppy seas.
Hokulea was launched from that spot back in 1975.
In light of the canoes absence, the Polynesian Voyaging Society will still host a booth at the festival.
