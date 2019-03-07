Out of this world ... or just Mauna Loa? 2-week-long Mars mission completed

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -A University of Hawaii simulated mars and moon mission came to an end on Hawaii Island Wednesday.
For the last two weeks, a six-member crew has lived in isolation in a dome atop Mauna Loa.
Since the surface of the Moon and Mars is similar to the top of Mauna Loa, the international crew mapped out lava flows and lava tubes using drones, to see if the structures could be used as shelters on the Moon.
They did all of the research while wearing enhanced space suits as if they were not on planet Earth.
They also learned how to live and work together in tight quarters.
“This is what our bathroom looks like, a very interesting big toilet. It’s a compost toilet where everything that goes inside basically gets digested by different types of microbes,” Michaela Musilova, HI-SEAS and International Moonbase Alliance chief investigator said while providing a look into the living quarters.
The crew also performed an interesting research experiment.
Designed by high school students in Slovakia, the experiment involved taking hair from crewmembers, dissolving it, and using it as fertilzer to grow plants.
Two more missions are planned for later this year.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.