NTSB: Weather likely an issue in chopper crash that killed prominent attorney

EAST MOLOKAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released the findings of its full investigation into a helicopter crash that killed a well-known Hawaii attorney and his female passenger nearly two years ago.
70-year-old Gary Galliher and Honolulu real estate agent Keiko Kuroki were traveling from Honolulu to Galliher’s Molokai home in November 2016 when the helicopter crashed into mountainous terrain less than a mile from the helipad at Galliher’s home.
The privately-owned Hughes 369D helicopter involved in the crash was registered in Galiher’s name. Authorities said the helicopter departed Honolulu International Airport about 6 p.m. and was reported overdue early the next morning.
In its report, the NTSB writes that wind, rain and darkness were likely contributors — and that the conditions were so bad that Galliher’s helicopter mechanic advised him not to take off on the night of the flight.
Galliher, according to the report, departed anyway, telling the mechanic that he had business on Molokai to attend to. The mechanic told investigators he sent a text message to the caretaker of Galliher’s Molokai home, inquiring about the weather in the area, but by the time he received a reply, Galliher had already departed.
The report does not come to a definitive conclusion as to what caused the helicopter to go down, but one witnesses who spoke to the NTSB told investigators that the weather in the area of Galliher’s home was “very windy and rainy” and “as bad as I’ve ever seen.”
Investigators say they also examined the helicopter’s mechanical remains, relaying that “no evidence of a mechanical anomaly or malfunction was found that would have precluded normal operation of the helicopter.”
Galliher was an experienced helicopter pilot, according to the report, and recent documents indicated he had logged more than 4,200 hours in the air. An employee of Galliher’s law firm told investigators that he flew from Oahu to Molokai and back about every two weeks.
