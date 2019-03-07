More breezy cool weather for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to windy trades will prevail through the weekend, as strong high pressure holds in place to the north of the island chain. Bands of low clouds and showers will move into windward areas, with some leeward spillover expected due to the strength of the trades. A bit more showery weather may develop Saturday night through early next week as remnant moisture from an old front moves over the island chain. The trade winds are expected to gradually ease Monday through the middle of next week.