Melounova named Big West Athlete of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the sixth-time in her career, Rainbow Wahine tennis star Petra Melounova has been named the Big West Athlete of the Week.
Melounova was given the weekly award for the first time this season after upsetting No. 34 ranked Slaw Ewing of USC this past Sunday in a 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 victory.
The win over Ewing marked Melounova's fourth-straight singles win and her fifth win of the season.
On Tuesday, Melounova entered the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings for the first time this season at No. 119. Additionally, Melounova was also named the University of Hawaii’s Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
