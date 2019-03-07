Jason Momoa’s plane makes emergency landing in CA after brief fire scare

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a brief scare on board his private plane, Jason Momoa is doing just fine.
The “Aquaman” star and Hawaii native was en route from Los Angeles to Phoenix on Wednesday morning when a reported engine fire forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Palm Springs.
Turns out, the fire was a false alarm.
Momoa addressed the scare in his Instagram Stories.
“We got ourselves a slight delay. Half-hour out of Palm Springs and the plane wanted to start a fire,” he said. “Good old fire department, gotta love them. Looks like we’re driving.”
No injuries were reported.
According to the Arizona Republic, Momoa was on his way to Love Cycles — a motorcycle garage in Phoenix — to build his dream bike: a 1937 Harley Davidson Knucklehead.
