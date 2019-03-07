Jason Momoa’s plane makes emergency landing in CA after brief fire scare

View this post on Instagram

Had an Aircraft emergency today. Reported engine fire with @prideofgypsies on board. ARFF Engineer Andy Meza told his crew, “Not on my watch boys...not on my watch”. Turned out to be a false alarm but the ARFF Lads were on the ready. It’s always nice to meet cool people. #aquaman #palmsprings #firefighters #bestjobintheworld #ARFF #visitpalmsprings #local3601 #engine #truck #chiefmiller