While 2 brush fires burn in West Oahu, a standoff unfolds with HPD officer and armed man

LEEWARD OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As fire crews raced to Maili Point and hikers were evacuated on Wednesday, another drama was unfolding just down the highway.
Two fires actually broke out in West Oahu Wednesday afternoon.
One was at Farrington Highway and Kaukama Road near the pillboxes at about 3:15 p.m. Police and fire choppers doused the flames and containing them just after 5:00 p.m. with 20 acres burned. The other blaze broke out near the Waianae Wastewater Treatment Plant at around 4:00 p.m.
No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported.
How the fire started is still under investigation, but just as the flames were spreading, police confronted a man about two miles down the road in Waianae.
A city bus full of passengers had just passed that Maili fire when they came upon the standoff.
Leeward Coast State Senator Maile Shimabukuro was inside that bus.
“I posted the pictures on Facebook and somebody commented, ‘The arsonist is at it again and started a fire by the sewer.’ So then the bus kept going and sure enough, we approached the sewer and then the next thing I know, people are again saying, ‘Look out the window!’ And I saw a small fire that looked like it had just been started," she said.
Shimabukuro said the man was standing right next to that fire on the side of the highway.
“About 25 feet away, there’s a standoff going on between HPD pointing guns at this man who was holding a torch or some kind of weapon,” Shimabukuro said.
It is unclear if the two scenes are related, but police officials confirmed a man was arrested at the fire scene. They could not immediately say what he was arrested for.
Sources said police eventually tased the man and took him into custody on suspicion of arson.
The dramatic afternoon has Senator Shimabukuro renewing her push for a million dollars in grant money to help fight West Oahu wildfires.
“Fires have been terrorizing our community my whole life," she said. Every summer our mountains are on fire...I really hope that this million dollars that the community is requesting for the Waianae Kai Wildfire Preparedness Plan can be granted by the legislature," said Shimabukuro.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.