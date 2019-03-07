Forecast: More breezy, cool weather for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to windy trades will prevail through the weekend, as strong high pressure holds in place to the north of the island chain. Bands of low clouds and showers will move into windward areas, with some leeward spillover expected due to the strength of the trades.
A bit more showery weather may develop Saturday night through early next week as remnant moisture from an old front moves over the island chain. The trade winds are expected to gradually ease Monday through the middle of next week.
A high surf advisory remains in effect through early Thursday morning for elevated rough surf along most east facing shores due to the breezy trade winds and the current northeast swell.
A large, long-period northwest swell, which is forecast to arrive Friday night, will likely cause surf to increase well above the HSA thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday through Saturday night.
A long-period south swell arriving Friday night may produce a noticeable boost in surf heights along south facing shores across the state from Saturday into early next week.
