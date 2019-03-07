Forecast: Cool, breezy trades to bring more windward showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weather will remain on the windy and somewhat wet side, as strong high pressure to the north will boost the trade winds Friday into the weekend. The trades may get strong enough for a wind advisory over the weekend. Low clouds and showers will affect windward areas, with some of those showers pushed leeward. An area of high clouds will move east and away from the islands overnight. Temperatures will still be on the chillier side through Friday, then warm up a little over the weekend as dew point temperatures creep upward with more easterly winds.