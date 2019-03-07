Fire causes $65K in damage to a garage at a Kailua home

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished a building fire in Kailua early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out just after 2:45 a.m. at home on Ohana Street in Kailua.
Crews were dispatched and one scene within minutes. They found a one-story home with light smoke coming from the garage.
The fire was short-lived and extinguished just after 3:10 a.m. Three residents managed to exit the home safely.
The cause is not yet known. Damage was confined to the garage area, and totaled at $65,000 to the structure and its contents.
HFD added that the home did have properly working smoke detectors, but not a fire sprinkler system.
“The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire,” HFD said.
