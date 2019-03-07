FedEx and Amazon are testing new delivery robots

(CNN) – A robot delivering your packages? It may not be as far-fetched as you think.
Robots that drive or fly themselves could be the future of deliveries. Several gadgets are already in use or undergoing testing.
FedEx is experimenting with a same-day delivery bot. It can go as fast as 10 miles per hour and can carry about 100 pounds. It can even climb stairs.
The company plans to test the robot in Memphis, TN, before expanding.
FedEx isn’t alone – Starship Technologies is also testing self-driving bots.
And Amazon is testing a six-wheeled machine called the “Amazon Scout,” which the company is rolling out on a limited basis. The “Scout” is the size of a small cooler, and it uses self-driving technology to navigate through neighborhoods to deliver packages to customers.
Amazon is also promising deliveries from the sky via drone. The drones are self-guided – operators simply program the coordinates to your home with GPS to set up deliveries.
One drawback is the drones can only carry items under 5 pounds.
