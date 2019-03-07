Bishop Gorman, Saint Louis set for 2019 football game at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawai’i’s top-ranked prep football team and the state’s defending champion will welcome the best of Sin City to Aloha Stadium to begin the 2019 season.
It was announced Wednesday that Las Vegas prep football powerhouse Bishop Gorman has agreed to travel to Honolulu in August to take on Saint Louis at Aloha Stadium. The Crusaders finished last season undefeated, claiming the HHSAA state title for the third consecutive year.
The contest will be played on the evening of August 30, a night that will also feature a game at Mililani High School between the Trojans and another Nevada power, Liberty High School.
Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. The contests will be played as part of the inaugural Aloha Football Classic, which lists the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame as its primary partner.
“We are excited to bring the nation’s top high school football to Hawaii,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. “This will be another great opportunity to showcase the immense talent here in the 50th state.”
The last time the Gaels and Crusaders played at Aloha Stadium was back in 2012, with the visiting Gaels securing a comfortable 52-40 victory.
The Crusaders finished last season as the fifth-ranked team in the country, according to 247 Sports. The Gaels cruised to their tenth-straight Nevada 4-A state championship last season.
