Argosy University announces it may cease operations this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Argosy University has informed students and faculty in the islands that it may cease operations Friday, the state announced.
Given the announcement, the state is encouraging current and former students to get their academic and financial records from the institution as soon as possible.
In addition, Honolulu students are being urged to attend a transfer fair Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Argosy campus on Bishop Street.
Earlier this year, the state urged Argosy University students in Hawaii to prepare for the school’s possible closure after the university’s parent company filed for receivership in federal court.
As a result, Argosy’s accrediting agency has put the school on “show cause” status, which could result in the termination of the campus’ accreditation.
Argosy University, a for-profit college, has campuses nationwide, including one in Downtown Honolulu and classes on several Neighbor Islands. In all, it has about 800 Hawaii students.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Education hammered what may be the final nail in Argosy’s coffin when it kicked the university out of the federal financial aid program.
In making the decision, federal officials pointed to months of alleged financial mismanagement, including a failure to pay out over $16 million in financial aid to students.
