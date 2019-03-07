Abortion debate re-ignited after Hawaii sues Trump administration over ‘gag rule’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s new lawsuit against the Trump Administration is reigniting fierce debate over abortion.
Hawaii is one of 21 states suing to block the Trump Administration’s new rules barring health clinics from advising women about abortion or risk losing their federal Title X funding.
Dr. Shandhini Raidoo, an obstetrician/gynecologist, calls the new federal restrictions a gag rule.
And she welcomes Hawaii’s lawsuit.
"I think it's great. I think it shows that Hawaii as a state values our most vulnerable citizens and it's very very important that we preserve the care that they receive," she said.
Attorney Jim Hochberg, of Alliance Defending Freedom, represented several Hawaii Christian pregnancy centers that won a separate court battle against the state.
He said abortion isn’t a medical service.
"I’m sorry. Somebody always dies,” he said, adding the new federal grant rules are not a gag rule.
"The restrictions are about applying for government money. You don't have to take government money and you can do whatever you want," he said.
Federal rules already in place prohibit federal funding from going toward abortions.
Planned Parenthood and the American Medical Association are also suing the Trump Administration over the new rules.
Hawaii's lawsuit says the state and Planned Parenthood Hawaii received more than $2 million in Federal Title X funding and the state's portion goes mostly toward family planning services.
"I think it comes down to idealogy. The idea that the government can decide when women should have children and not have children and the control that they have over their bodies," said Raidoo.
The new federal rules were posted Monday and take effect on May 3.
Some doctors on the Neighbor Islands say it’s already causing confusion with patients who want abortions, but are getting stuck in the middle with referral and insurance issues.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.