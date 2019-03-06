Yum! Yelp names Honolulu third-best city for foodies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People in Honolulu love their food! And whether it’s ramen, poke or loco moco, the city can be described as melting pot for food from all cultures.
This is one of the many reasons why Yelp has ranked Honolulu the third-best destination for foodies.
To determine the rankings, Yelp analyzed and compared cities’ restaurants, looking at customer ratings and reviews, cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos.
The top recommended spots in Honolulu included TsuruTonTan Udon Noodle Brasserie in Waikiki, Aloha Cones in Kalihi, Le Crepe Cafe in Manoa, Ka ‘Ikena on Kapiolani Community College’s campus and Odori-ko near Ala Moana Center.
Yelp said, “Being located on a tropical island, Honolulu is one of the best places in the country for fresh fruits and even fresher seafood.”
Yelp ranked San Francisco the no. 1 destination for foodies, followed by St. Louis, Missouri.
