A 3-year-old Kailua boy gets his wish for a magical Disney staycation granted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 3-year-old Kailua boy battling a congenital heart condition is getting his wish granted.
The Hawaii Pacific University sharks helped surprise young Elijah at a basketball game at Moanalua School on Saturday.
He was called to the court during halftime at the game where the players revealed his wish of having a staycation with his family at the Disney Aulani Resort & Spa will soon be coming true.
The Sharks Men’s Basketball team was so excited to be part of Elijah’s special day,” HPU Sharks Head Men’s Basketball Coach Darren Vorderbruegge said. “We know he has a wonderful family and feel blessed to be able to share this experience with them."
Elijah and his family recently flew to the mainland for surgery for his heart condition. Make-A-Wish Hawaii said the staycation will serve as a celebration of a successful surgery.
They added that more than 300 local and visiting children decide to spend their life-changing wish at Aulani annually.
"Disney and Make-A-Wish have a long history of granting wishes together,” said Kimberly Agas, General Manager at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. “We know how important a wish can be to the healing process, and we are honored to be a part of helping to bring joy to families — especially those of our local keiki. We can’t wait to welcome Elijah and his family to Aulani.”
